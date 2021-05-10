Surbhi Chandna REVEALS that Hina Khan had WARNED her that Naagin 5 is a tough show

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved television stars. She came into the limelight by playing the role of Haya in Zee TV's Qubool Hai. She became a household name after portraying the role of Annika in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz and then Dr Ishani in Sanjeevani.

Surbhi was last seen in the serial Naagin 5, where she essayed the role of a naagin, and the audiences applauded her acting chops and chemistry with Sharad.

It is not just TV shows that made her a popular face, Surbhi is also known for being a stylish actress. Her style and fashion statements have earned her a lot of female fans. Her social media page is proof of that.

The diva is quite active on social media and regularly keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has a massive fan following, and fans show a lot of love for her.

Now we came across an interview where Surbhi revealed what Hina Khan told her before she signed Naagin.

In the video, Surbhi talks about how Hina Khan had messaged her before she was doing Naagin and warned her saying that it was a tough show.

The actress also said that she has met Hina at many functions and that she is a very down-to-earth person. She also revealed that Hina did wish her luck for her role as Bani in Naagin 5.

