Surbhi Chandna’s turquoise embroidery took an unbelievable 70 days to create

MUMBAI: Well known Television actors Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma became man and wife on 2nd March amidst close family and friends at a lavish wedding ceremony at the Chomu Palace in Jaipur. All eyes were on the gorgeous bride who wore a unique Turquoise lehenga with carnation pink on her big day.

While most brides wear red, more and more celebs are going in for pastels and other colours on their wedding day! Surbhi did too. Surbhi wore a stunning lehenga which featured intricate zardozi embroidery with French knot floral motifs with sequin work and each panel showcased paisley designs embellished with golden Zari work adding to the exquisiteness of it all.

The masterpiece by designer duo Jigar and Nikita took a whopping 1680 hours to create, which was over 70 days, showcasing the elegant craft of the designers. Surbhi spoke about her big day and her outfit saying, “The wedding day is the most important day for a girl as it changes her entire life. While I've dressed up as a bride in reel life, like other girls, I also kept dreaming about my wedding outfit for years. I not only wanted it to be the best but also something unique, just like me! Thanks to Bindani by Jigar and Nikita, they made it happen. I remember when I first saw the outfit, I was left speechless, and the little girl in me did a happy dance. I also want to thank all my fans and well-wishers who have showered their blessings on us and complemented our looks.”

Designer Nikita and Jigar shared, “Surbhi has a unique personality, and we wanted her wedding outfit to reflect that perfectly. Instead of traditional red, pink, or ivory, we chose turquoise because it matches her calm, friendly, and cheerful demeanour. Every bride deserves to look her best on her wedding day, we made sure to put in extra effort into every detail. Our goal was to maintain tradition while adding a modern touch that would suit both Surbhi and Karan. It took us almost 70 days to finish the outfit, with intricate zardozi work and pearl detailing, but when Surbhi wore it on her big day and smiled, all the hard work felt worth it. We're really happy she trusted us to make her look amazing!”

