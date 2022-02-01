SURPRISE! ShiVi to perform on Tip Tip Barsa Pani in Pandya Store?

MUMBAI: The daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In the video we see that the character, Shiva played by actors Kanwar Dhillon has revealed some behind scene from the show. Looks like soon fans are going to witness some sizzling dance performance on the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani in the show.

Check out the video:

Shiva and Raavi are the most loved duo in the show. Moreover, fans are curious to see ShiVi perform in the show.

Previously in the episode we see that, Rishita returns with the divorce papers and gives them to Shiva, after reading them, Shiva gets furious and kicks Raavi out of the Pandya Niwas, when Gombi tries to stop him he reveals that now Raavi has no right to stay in the family. The divorce has been granted she isn't part of their family. He shows the papers to the family members that clearly state that Raavi requested immediate action as she feels threatened for her life with Shiva. Rishita claims that this wouldn't happen without Raavi's attestation, while Dhara and Gombi are still not able to believe it.

