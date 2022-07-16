SURPRISING! Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu comes to THIS co-star's rescue on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and it's unmissable

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently witnessed a leap and fans have seen the entry of Priya and Ram's daughter Pihu.

Pihu is currently one of the major highlights of the show.



Priya has hidden the truth of Pihu from Ram as Nandini didn't want Ram to keep any ties with Priya and her family.

The story is revolving around Ram, Priya and Pihu and the viewers are loving it.

Child actor Aarohi Kumawat is doing total justice to her character.

She has been everyone's favourite on the sets of the show.

Every co-star of Aarohi is busy seen goofing around with her and making reels.

Another actress who has joined the bandwagon to have some fun time with Aarohi is Aanchal Khurana who plays the role of Brinda.

We all know that a lot of Instagram reels and trends are quite popular.

Aarohi and Aanchal have tried to keep up with one of the trends and it is hilarious as well as applaud-worthy to see how the little diva is nailing it.

Take a look:

The cutie's reaction is on point and she is very much in the sink as she shoots for this hilarious reel.

Well, Aarohi is one talented diva and this proves it.

Aanchal who shared this video has captioned the picture by giving an acronym to her and Aarohi's character.

She fondly refers to them as Brihu which is the mixture of Brinda and Pihu. Isn't that hilarious?

What do you have to say about this amazing video? Tell us in the comments.

