Surprising! Abhishek Malhan to Join Upcoming THIS Reality Show, Jiya Shankar Accompany Him?

Although AbhiYa fans would like to see the pair together, Jiya Shankar has not yet received an offer for the show. The TV diva is busy with her latest endeavors, and a movie announcement is shortly to be anticipated.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 10:11
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan will co-host the Indian version of Temptation Island on Jio Cinema, according to the popular news portal social media handle. The forthcoming reality show approached Aditya Roy Kapur for host. Abhishek is anticipated to host a unique Jio Cinema program. The details have been kept secret.

Also read: OMG! Did Jiya Shankar take an indirect dig at Abhishek Malhan for putting TV actors down?

The tweet of a popular news portal read, “BREAKING! Abhishek Malhan to feature in Indian adaption of Temptation Island dating reality show on JioCinema. As per Sources, he is confirmed to co-host a special segment in the show. The main show is likely to be hosted by Aditya Roy Kapur. Bigg Boss OTT fame Jad Hadid is one of the confirmed contestants to participate in the show. The shooting of the show will start on the island next week."

Although AbhiYa fans would like to see the pair together, Jiya Shankar has not yet received an offer for the show. The TV diva is busy with her latest endeavors, and a movie announcement is shortly to be anticipated.

Since appearing on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have become popular. The two Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants made their first screen appearance in the Judaiyaan music video. The song is a hit because it combines a variety of themes, such as heartbreak, romance, drama, emotions, and separation.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 10:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Exciting! Savi and Ishaan get locked in the hostel room
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
MUST READ! Kritika Kamra on her heartbreak and how she dealt with it: I was young and didn't know what I had to protect and what I had to say. I lived more like not as guarded as I am today. I just learnt after that to never do this again
MUMBAI: Kritika Kamra is one well-known diva of the entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the showbiz...
Exclusive! Would love to play a negative lead or be a part of a TV show or OTT project based on supernatural genre: Simran Budharup
MUMBAI: Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup gained immense fame playing the role of Rishita and her chemistry with co-...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan decides to resign from the position of Board Member
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! Aamir Ali has a weird question for his fan, check it out
MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like...
Recent Stories
Raniganj
Mission Raniganj triumphing ahead of all! Producers submitted the film to the Oscars!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kritika
MUST READ! Kritika Kamra on her heartbreak and how she dealt with it: I was young and didn't know what I had to protect and what I had to say. I lived more like not as guarded as I am today. I just learnt after that to never do this again
Simran
Exclusive! Would love to play a negative lead or be a part of a TV show or OTT project based on supernatural genre: Simran Budharup
Aamir
Exclusive! Aamir Ali has a weird question for his fan, check it out
Rithvik
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ex - contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan roped in to host the show?
Munawar
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui awkward moment when a fan asked him to marry his sister!
Fahmaan
Exclusive! Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan has the best stories when it comes to his college days and Dharampatnii days, check it out