Surprising! Abhishek Malhan to Join Upcoming THIS Reality Show, Jiya Shankar Accompany Him?

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan will co-host the Indian version of Temptation Island on Jio Cinema, according to the popular news portal social media handle. The forthcoming reality show approached Aditya Roy Kapur for host. Abhishek is anticipated to host a unique Jio Cinema program. The details have been kept secret.

The tweet of a popular news portal read, “BREAKING! Abhishek Malhan to feature in Indian adaption of Temptation Island dating reality show on JioCinema. As per Sources, he is confirmed to co-host a special segment in the show. The main show is likely to be hosted by Aditya Roy Kapur. Bigg Boss OTT fame Jad Hadid is one of the confirmed contestants to participate in the show. The shooting of the show will start on the island next week."

Although AbhiYa fans would like to see the pair together, Jiya Shankar has not yet received an offer for the show. The TV diva is busy with her latest endeavors, and a movie announcement is shortly to be anticipated.

Since appearing on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have become popular. The two Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants made their first screen appearance in the Judaiyaan music video. The song is a hit because it combines a variety of themes, such as heartbreak, romance, drama, emotions, and separation.

