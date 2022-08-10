SURPRISING! Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other on Instagram but Neil Bhatt still follows Ayesha on social media

MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has always been at the first or second position on the TRP charts.

The show which starred Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles is currently the talk of the town for various reasons.

Firstly, the show grabbed attention for Aishwarya's exit.

And a few days later, there came the news that Ayesha and Neil too are all set to make an exit.

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Unfortunate! Bhavani and Omi stand against Virat's decision

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a huge generation leap which will mark the exit of the lead actors including Harshad Arora who entered the show recently.

Well, there was always news about Aishwarya and Ayesha not getting along well on the sets of the show.

However, Ayesha had denied such rumours.

But recently, the viewers observed that Aishwarya and Ayesha unfollowed each other on Instagram which raised several eyebrows.

However, viewers and fans who keep a close eye on their favourite celebrities have observed one more thing.

While Aishwarya and Ayesha are no longer on each other Instagram list, Neil and Ayesha are still following each other on social media.

Apart from that, fans have also observed that Neil and Harshad also don't follow each other on social media.

It will be inappropriate to judge actors and their bond by this but fans always smell something fishy when something like this happens.

Ayesha has always been cordial with Neil and Aishwarya on the set and everyone knows that.

Well, what is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Sai reveals the big secret about Vijendra

