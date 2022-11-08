SURPRISING! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla starrer show Balika Vadhu

MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Balika Vadhu was one of the most iconic and watched shows of small screens.

The show starred Pratyusha Banerjee and Shashank Vyas in the lead roles.

Post Pratyusha's exit, the show saw Toral Rasputra stepping in her shoes and portraying Anandi's character.

With the show witnessing a leap, a new character joined the cast and it was none other than Sidharth Shukla.

Fans lauded Pratyusha and Sid's on-screen jodi.

Well, Balika Vadhu had many actors who played pivotal roles in the show.

We have an interesting trivia to share with the fans as one of the actresses from Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was also a part of Balika Vadhu.

Wondering who the actress is, well, it is none other than Reena Aggarwal. Yes, you heard it right!

Reena who is currently portraying the role of Vedika in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Balika Vadhu.

She has shot some fun scenes with Pratyusha and Sidharth.

Take a look:

The next time you watch the repeat telecast of Balika Vadhu, don't forget to notice Reena.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

