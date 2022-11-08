SURPRISING! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla starrer show Balika Vadhu

With the show witnessing a leap, a new character joined the cast and it was none other than Sidharth Shukla. 
 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 13:02
SURPRISING! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla starrer show Balika Vadhu

MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Balika Vadhu was one of the most iconic and watched shows of small screens.

The show starred Pratyusha Banerjee and Shashank Vyas in the lead roles.

Post Pratyusha's exit, the show saw Toral Rasputra stepping in her shoes and portraying Anandi's character.

With the show witnessing a leap, a new character joined the cast and it was none other than Sidharth Shukla.

Fans lauded Pratyusha and Sid's on-screen jodi.

Well, Balika Vadhu had many actors who played pivotal roles in the show.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up about getting typecast, says, ''Till now, I get calls only for negative characters''


We have an interesting trivia to share with the fans as one of the actresses from Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was also a part of Balika Vadhu.

Wondering who the actress is, well, it is none other than Reena Aggarwal. Yes, you heard it right!

Reena who is currently portraying the role of Vedika in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Balika Vadhu.

She has shot some fun scenes with Pratyusha and Sidharth.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rchill.editz (@rchill.editz)

The next time you watch the repeat telecast of Balika Vadhu, don't forget to notice Reena.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sagar Saini to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Sidharth Shukla Pratyusha Banerjee Balika Vadhu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 13:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Rhea plays dirty against Prachi using Sid, gets her thrown out of the house
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Mohit Malik to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Latest Update! This is how Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora reacts to her leaked MMS clip, details inside
MUMBAI: Lock Upp contestant and Kacha Badam singer Anjali Arora has been in the news. An MMS clip of her has been going...
SURPRISING! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla starrer show Balika Vadhu
MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Balika Vadhu was one of the most iconic and watched shows of small screens. The...
Shocking! Adil gets miffed with Rakhi Sawant at the airport as she says that she is unhappy with her life
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Surprising! Shamita Shetty finally reveals the truth behind her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, Details inside
MUMBAI : Fans were left heartbroken when Shamita Shetty announced the news of her breakup with Raqesh Bapat in a social...
Recent Stories
'Masoom Sawaal' faces right-wing ire, FIR filed for hurting sentiments
'Masoom Sawaal' faces right-wing ire, FIR filed for hurting sentiments
Latest Video