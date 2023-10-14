Surprising! Bigg Boss star VJ Andy opens up about his battle with an eating disorder; Says ‘I wanted to look a certain way’

MUMBAI: Andy Kumar, also known as VJ Andy, has established himself as a host on shows like Dare 2 Date and Welcome- Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, among others, in the entertainment sector. Even while Andy now seems fairly at ease in his own skin, this was not the case when he first started. The former contestant of Bigg Boss, whose 17th season is set to premiere on Sunday, October 15, discussed his early struggles in show business.

(Also read: My biggest competitor is ‘myself’: VJ Andy Kumar

Andy expressed his concern about not being welcomed into the entertainment industry due to his appearance. He said, “There is a lot of stress. I went through a lot of eating disorders when I was younger because I wanted to look a certain way.”

Additionally, Andy Kumar revealed that he weighed about 126 kg as a child and was pretty big. He mentioned that he was under intense pressure to shed a significant amount of weight in order to adopt the physique that the Bollywood and dance industries demanded.

Andy talked openly about his battle with anorexia, an eating disease marked by an unusually low body weight and a fear of putting on further pounds. He revealed, “I suffered from anorexia for about five years. I lost a lot of weight and reached a point where I had to be admitted to the hospital. My journey with food has been tough and not many people that I’ve had body dysmorphia issues.”

Andy even admitted that it took him a long time to develop a love for his physique. He added that he has been effective at doing that throughout the years.

Andy disclosed his academic interests, which included math, literature, photography, and English. He did discuss how he decided to pursue dance and modified his professional plans. He said, “I wanted to pursue dance and not academics. So one day, I decided to give it all up. Without telling my parents, I enrolled in a dance school. In 2003, I moved to Mumbai from the UK and soon became a choreographer and debuted with the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman which became a super hit. So, I believe I made the right choice.”

Andy Kumar started off as a choreographer in the entertainment industry. Later, he worked for Channel V as a video jockey. Andy has served as the host of several programs, including Box Cricket League 1 and India's Got Talent. As a contestant on Bigg Boss 7, which was hosted by Salman Khan, he rose to fame. Andy Kumar has performed in movies including Ek Paheli Leela, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, and Radhe in addition to hosting.

(Also read: Andy Kumar on his talk show: Celebrities say they have a comfort level that sometimes makes them reveal more than they want

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla



