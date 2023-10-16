Surprising! Bigg Boss Tamil 7: New captain Yugendran, Sends 6 participants to a small house

The candidates believed that one of them would be evicted, even though the public knew that it was a "no elimination" week. For two days, Kamal Haasan kept the audience in the dark and urged them not to divulge any information while the play was in progress.
Bigg Boss Tamil 7

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 did not see any eliminations this week since writer Bava Chelladurai left the show in the middle for health-related reasons. The candidates believed that one of them would be evicted, even though the public knew that it was a "no elimination" week. For two days, Kamal Haasan kept the audience in the dark and urged them not to divulge any information while the play was in progress.

The housemates of Bigg Boss and Small Boss got into a fight last week. The housemates in the Small Boss declared a strike due to an overload of work and refrained from cooking and work for a few hours.

Kamal Haasan questioned the candidates over the walkout and its initial causes. The workload for contestants in the Small Boss house was excessive. In contrast to the first week, the Bigg Boss house participants said that they had less work to do. The presenter stated that the competitors who requested a strike ought to have notified their fellow housemates in advance.

Participants were then questioned regarding Saravana Vickram's captaincy. Vickram may have been more authoritative and controlling in difficult circumstances, but Kamal Haasan noted that he had patience under those circumstances.

The new captain of the house was decided on as Yugendran. They posed six queries to him. After that, he was instructed to choose one competitor for each question. Vishnu, Maya, Pradeep, Vinusha, Poornima, and Vickram were selected to visit the Small Boss house based on Yugendran's responses.

Jovika was asked by Kamal Haasan to show consideration for the other participants during the competition. Jovika admitted it and stated she was aware of her error.

Jovika and Cool Suresh started crying near the end of the event because they were missing home.

