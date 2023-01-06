SURPRISING! Check out the last Instagram reel shared by Anupamaa co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is these days in the news for various reasons.

The show is working wonders ever since the beginning and has always been at the top of the TRP charts.

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for her character Anupama.

The actress has received several accolades for her stellar performance in the show.

Well, apart from the show working wonders, there are several reports about the feud between the co-stars.

Paras Kalnawat openly confessed that many actors don't get along well on the set and end up shouting at each other.

There were reports about the show's led actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali not getting along.

However, they have always denied such reports and said that they are very much cordial with each other.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Major Drama! Anuj puts Dimpy in her place for being rude with Anupama

But as time passed by, the viewers have seen many changes in them.

In the initial months of the show, the duo used to share lots of pictures, videos and Instagram reels together.

Eventually, all of that is missing and that's how viewers have observed that all is not well between them.

So, let's check out the last Instagram reel which was shared by Rupali and Sudhanshu:

The last reel shared by the actors was back in April 2021.

We can see Sudhanshu and Rupali sharing the frame with other actors as well.

Apart from that, Sudhanshu wished Rupali a speedy recovery when she tested Covid positive.

Take a look:

Well, the viewers are loving the fluctuating chemistry between Anupama and Vanraj in the show. However, they miss all the fun they had off-screen.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict more problems and high-voltage drama after Anupama and Anuj resolve their misunderstandings