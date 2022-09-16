Surprising! Check out THESE B-town celebs who began their career with television shows

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, R Madhavan are big names today. But these Bollywood celebs had their own cup of struggles. These B-town celebs once started their careers from television.

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the Badshah of Bollywood, began his acting career in the 1980s with TV serials such as Fauji and Circus.Vidya Balan, who found both fame and acclaim in films, was part of the popular '90s show Hum Paanch.

Mouni Roy, who is in news for her role in Brahmastra these days, was part of several hit shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin.

Ayushmann Khurrana had his start on MTV Roadies before making it big in films.

Yami Gautam was part of many shows such as Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, before making her film debut with Vicky Donor.

R. Madhavan's TV roles included series such as Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, Saaya and Sea Hawks. He went on to establish himself in both the Hindi and Tamil film industries.

Prachi Desai won many hearts in Kasam Se before making her Bollywood debut with Rock On.

Aditya Roy Kapur started his career as a VJ on Channel V, before getting his acting break in London Dreams.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut Kai Poi Che! was preceded by the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Irrfan Khan was a part of several shows such as Chandrakanta, Banegi Apni Baat, Just Mohabbat before his Bollywood debut in Salaam Bombay.

