SURPRISING! Before Dheeraj Dhoopar, these top television actors were offered Sherdil Shergill

Dheeraj proved to be a perfect choice for playing this character, but the makers had apparently approached many others before Dheeraj was locked. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 17:46
SURPRISING! Before Dheeraj Dhoopar, these top television actors were offered Sherdil Shergill

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Colors' newly launched drama series Sherdil Shergill. 

The actor is playing the lead role opposite television hottie Surbhi Chandna. 

This is the second time when Surbhi and Dheeraj have collaborated on a project. 

Before Sherdil Shergill, Dheeraj and Surbhi were seen together in Naagin 5. 

Dheeraj is seen in a totally different avatar in this show. 

His character Rajkumar Yadav is loved by the viewers. 

Well, while Dheeraj proved to be a perfect choice for playing this character, but the makers had apparently approached many others before Dheeraj was locked. 

Let's take a look:

1. Arjun Bijlani 

Arjun was also offered the lead role in the show but he rejected the offer.

2. Mohsin Khan 

The YRKKH actor was also offered the role of Rajkumar but he turned down the show.

3. Aly Goni

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame was one of the initial choices of the makers for the lead role. Aly doesn't have any other show currently in his kitty. 

4. Sharad Malhotra 

The Naagin 5 actor would have romanced Surbhi once again in this show if he hadn't declined the offer. 

5. Pearl V Puri 

The Naagin fame was also offered the lead character of Rajkumar but he chose not to do for reasons best known to him.

Well, it seems this role was destined for Dheeraj and he is making the most of this opportunity. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

sherdil shergill Surbhi Chandna Colors Dheeraj Dhoopar Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Kundali Bhagya Naagin Shraddha Arya Ekta Kapoor Zee TV Vinny Arora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 17:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Saavi ki Savaari: AWW! Check out the special connection of Samridhi aka Saavi with THIS person on set
MUMBAI : Saavi, a 21-year-old girl, rides a rickshaw in order to run her house and fund her education. In a twist of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: AWW! You can’t miss THIS cutest glimpse of the mother daughter duo from the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is being immensely loved by the audience and is always amongst the top shows. The plot is...
Pishachini: Chaos! Rani’s new plan for a new trouble
MUMBAI: Colors' show Pishachini hit the small screens a month ago. The supernatural drama series stars Jiya Shankar,...
EXCLUSIVE! Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni from Imlie opens up about the show Imlie; says “I feel the script is written beautifully and is not a typical cliché”
MUMBAI : The hit show Imlie of Star Plus just wrapped up its first season and is set for the second one with fresh plot...
Raj Kumar Yadav from Sherdil Shergill Reminds Us Of Raj From DDLJ:
MUMBAI : The actor of ‘Sherdil Shergill’ has recently been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s character in DDLJ. Dheeraj is...
Hotness Alert! Neha Sharma Sets Social Media on Fire with These Pictures
MUMBAI : Actress Neha Sharma looks super ravishing and hot in her recent Instagram pictures. She currently has 14.9 M...
RECENT STORIES
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplicati
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplication