SURPRISING! Before Dheeraj Dhoopar, these top television actors were offered Sherdil Shergill

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Colors' newly launched drama series Sherdil Shergill.

The actor is playing the lead role opposite television hottie Surbhi Chandna.

This is the second time when Surbhi and Dheeraj have collaborated on a project.

Before Sherdil Shergill, Dheeraj and Surbhi were seen together in Naagin 5.

Dheeraj is seen in a totally different avatar in this show.

His character Rajkumar Yadav is loved by the viewers.

Well, while Dheeraj proved to be a perfect choice for playing this character, but the makers had apparently approached many others before Dheeraj was locked.

Let's take a look:

1. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun was also offered the lead role in the show but he rejected the offer.

2. Mohsin Khan

The YRKKH actor was also offered the role of Rajkumar but he turned down the show.

3. Aly Goni

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame was one of the initial choices of the makers for the lead role. Aly doesn't have any other show currently in his kitty.

4. Sharad Malhotra

The Naagin 5 actor would have romanced Surbhi once again in this show if he hadn't declined the offer.

5. Pearl V Puri

The Naagin fame was also offered the lead character of Rajkumar but he chose not to do for reasons best known to him.

Well, it seems this role was destined for Dheeraj and he is making the most of this opportunity.

