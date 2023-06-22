SURPRISING! Ex-lovers who participated in reality shows together

There are several couples who dated each other for quite some time but ended up parting ways due to various issues.
MUMBAI :Breakups, linkups, and patch-ups are commonly seen in the entertainment industry.

Our favourite celebrities often give all the latest updates about their personal and professional lives via interviews and also through social media.

While some are quite vocal about their personal life, some are not.

We have also seen how so many ex-lovers are still cordial to each other whenever they bump into social gatherings or public places.

Not just that, many ex-lovers have also worked together and participated in many reality shows.

So, let's take a look at ex-lovers who participated together in reality shows:

1. Avinash Sachdeva and Palak Purswani

The duo dated for a very long time before they parted ways. However, their breakup did not stop them from taking up the same reality show and competing against each other. Avinash and Palak are seen together in Bigg Boss Ott Season 2.

2. Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla

Shefali and Sid dated for quite some time several years ago. The duo was quite cordial with each other when they were seen in Bigg Boss 13.

3. Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli

They dated for almost a year or so before calling it quits. However, their participation in Bigg Boss 13 house proved to be quite dramatic as they indulged in several fights. Later, they were also seen in Nach Baliye together where the judges used to refer to them as Kabir Singh jodi.

4. Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul

They were married for more than a decade and later called it quits. A long time after Delnaaz and Rajeev split up, they were seen in Bigg Boss 6.

5. Anuj Sachdeva and Urvashi Dholakia

The duo dated for many years. No one knew about their relationship but it was only when they decided to participate in Nach Baliye 9 as an ex-couple, it was confirmed that they were in a relationship back in the day.

6. Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic

They were in a relationship for more than a year between 2014 and 2015. However, they parted ways due to cultural differences. But now both have moved on in their respective lives.

