Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!

MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress joined the show's cast a few years ago where she stepped in Neha Mehta's shoes who earlier played Anjali's role. 

Sunayana is one such actress who has been working tirelessly over the years and has been part of many shows like Santaan, Doli Armaano Ki, Belan Wali Bahu among other projects and is a talented actress. 

(Also Read: "I want to create his happily ever after story", says actress Sunayana Fozdar who has adopted a furry friend from Aarey Colony Jungle.

Sunayana has posted a picture of some most cherished moments with her friends from the entertainment industry which also include Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar and others. She mentioned how lucky she is to have more than one best friend in her life.

The actresses showered Sunayana with love and it seems that they are very happy, ecstatic and proud to be friends with one another.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, during a recent conversation with TellyChakkar at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, in a wide ranging conversation, she opened up about how her fight with actress and dear friend Tanvi Thakkar ended. 

(Also Read: Sunayana Fozdar Shines in Traditional Lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi Dance Sequence on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Speaking about which she said, “She is a dear friend of mine, and it was her baby shower where I danced and she is expecting very soon. I am a total friends person, so I have a lot of fun dancing at family functions and friend’s parties. I have big group of friends also, it was lovely, we actually put on a fake stomach and danced as well. I had to run onset after that, but I think we should enjoy every moment of life.”


 

