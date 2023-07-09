Surprising! Find out Sudhanshu Pandey's incredible talent that hasn't been revealed earlier

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little off-screen update from the show.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is currently ruling over hearts by his stint in the show 'Anupamaa' as Vanraj. His acting talent is known to everyone as he has appeared in many shows and films.

Also read: Sudhanshu Pandey misses THESE old special days; check out video

Here, we come to know about his incredible talent, which is likely to surprise you. He often updates his supporters on social media about both, his private and professional lives.

He recently posted a singing video on Instagram, which is quite relaxing to listen to and he will leave you speechless by his vocal prowess. His voice reaches your heart because it is so well-crafted.

He sang a song ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, the old melody from the film ‘Qayamat se Qayamat Tak’. It was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and starred Mr. Perfect of Bollywood, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

He added the caption, “Sometimes it’s the nasal voice when ur down with a cold that inspires u to sing certain songs. Hope I still sound listen-worthy.. hope u guys like it. #actor #singer #parttimepoet, JAI MAHAKAAL”

Sudhanshu did both films and TV shows including 'Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2' and many more. He was also part of daily soaps such as 'Kanyadaan', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Siyaasat' and many more.

Also read: Never try Anupama fame Sudhanshu Pandey’s way of Apologizing, Madalsa Sharma would agree

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes behind the scenes in your favorite shows, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com



