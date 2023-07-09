Surprising! Find out Sudhanshu Pandey's incredible talent that hasn't been revealed earlier

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is currently ruling over hearts by his stint in the show 'Anupamaa' as Vanraj. His acting talent is known to everyone as he has appeared in many shows and films.
Sudhanshu Pandey

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is currently ruling over hearts by his stint in the show 'Anupamaa' as Vanraj. His acting talent is known to everyone as he has appeared in many shows and films.

Here, we come to know about his incredible talent, which is likely to surprise you. He often updates his supporters on social media about both, his private and professional lives.

He recently posted a singing video on Instagram, which is quite relaxing to listen to and he will leave you speechless by his vocal prowess. His voice reaches your heart because it is so well-crafted.

He sang a song ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, the old melody from the film ‘Qayamat se Qayamat Tak’. It was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and starred Mr. Perfect of Bollywood, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

He added the caption, “Sometimes it’s the nasal voice when ur down with a cold that inspires u to sing certain songs. Hope I still sound listen-worthy.. hope u guys like it. #actor #singer #parttimepoet, JAI MAHAKAAL”

Sudhanshu did both films and TV shows including 'Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2' and many more. He was also part of daily soaps such as 'Kanyadaan', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Siyaasat' and many more.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 12:05

