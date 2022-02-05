SURPRISING! Gashmeer Mahajani MISSES being Aditya Tripathi but not shooting for Imlie? The actor answers

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani became a household name as Aditya Tripathi after his successful stint in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

The handsome hunk romanced two pretty divas Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the show.

Well, Gashmeer was a part of the show for more than a year and recently made an exit.

The news of Gashmeer quitting Imlie was doing the rounds of social media for several months.

However, the actor finally bid adieu to the show leaving the diehard fans upset.

Manasvi Vashisht has stepped in Gashmeer's shoes and recently made an entry in Imlie as Aditya Tripathi.

Gashmeer's fan following is rapidly increasing on social media and the actor recently had a fun question and answer session on Instagram.

The handsome hunk gave some amazing responses to the fans' questions.

One of the fans asked if he misses being Aditya Tripathi.

This is what Gashmeer said:

Furthermore, a fan asked if he misses working in Imlie, Gashmeer said:

Well, Gashmeer has definitely moved on from Imlie, however, he is still in love with Aditya's character.

It will definitely take some time for the viewers to get over his character and accept the new entry of Manasvi in the show.

Gashmeer has an amazing lineup of projects which includes a web show and a few films.

