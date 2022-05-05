Surprising! This is how Kamnaa fame Abhishek Rawat commutes to work every day, read to know more

MUMBAI: After finishing the schedule of his show Kamnaa in Bhopal, actor Abhishek Rawat moved to Mumbai in October to resume shooting for the show. Since then, he has been commuting from Yari Road to his sets in Madh Island on a cycle.

He says, “I have a cycle which is well suited for commuting within the city. I also have a bag on my back, in which I carry all my stuff to the sets. I love cycling and I was not able to understand how to include more of it in my schedule. So, I started going to work on it, but I ensure that my helmet is always on.”

Whether you say it is a pandemic-inspired trend that he is following or he is doing it to stay healthy, the actor loves to pedal. “There are so many goals I am achieving by pedaling to work. The first part is that it is keeping me healthy. Then comes the part of me saving time. If I take a car, then it takes close to 1hour and 30 minutes to get there. Now it has been reduced to 30 minutes.”

“I also get to take a ferry ride that takes me to the island. Then again, since I am not using my car for this, I am saving on carbon emissions and money. Moreover, the ride is spiritual, because it is my time,” he concluded.

Credit: ETimes



