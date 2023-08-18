SURPRISING! This is how Pranali Rathod aka Akshara reacted to the rumours of co-star Harshad Chopda QUITTING Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod was asked about her co-star Harshad Chopda making an exiting from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and her reaction was quite surprising.
Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI:  Pranali Rathod has become a household name for her impressive performance in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress is playing the lead role of Akshara in the show and is paired opposite TV hottie Harshad Chopda who is seen as Abhimanyu Birla. 

The audiences are in love with Akshara and Abhimanyu's on-screen jodi and fondly refer to them as Abhira. 

Well, during her recent media interaction at the launch of Star Plus' show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the actress spoke about her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

When asked about what the viewers can expect from the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta, Pranali said, ''There are a lot of interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Currently, Akshara has turned into a lawyer to save Abhimanyu. So, the viewers can expect something intriguing in the story.''

Furthermore, when Pranali was asked to comment on the rumours of Harshad Chopda quitting the show, she said, ''I have no idea about this. No comments.''

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

