SURPRISING! Is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat DATING someone? The actor's answer will shock you

MUMBAI: Dashing actor Paras Kalnawat is all over the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama show Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi.

The actor had become a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show and fans simply loved him.

Paras' exit came as a huge surprise for the viewers as everything happened very suddenly.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

The actor's exit called for lots of controversies.

But leaving all that behind, the actor has started his new journey in Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The actor is showcasing his terrific dancing skills and fans are loving him for setting the dance floor on fire.

Paras enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

The actor has a whopping more than 1 million followers on his Instagram account.

Paras definitely knows how to keep his fans update about all his latest whereabouts.

Also, the actor never forgets to interact with his fans from time to time by conducting fun question and answer sessions on social media.

Paras took out some time from his dancing schedule for Jhalak and answered some amazing questions of his fans.

While Paras' love life has always been the talk of the time, a fan asked him about his current relationship status.

Paras went on to reveal that he is very much single and he is glad that he is not dating anyone right now.

The actor was previously dating Uorfi Javed but the duo broke up after being with her for some years.

Before entering Jhalak, Paras was also linked to one of his co-contestant Nia Sharma.

There were strong rumours that Paras and Nia are very much in love and the duo will be making it official on the show.

Later, Nia went on to clarify that she is single and not dating Paras.

The rumours faded with time and now, fans are just loving how Nia and Paras are competing in the show and giving their best performances.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out