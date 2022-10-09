SURPRISING! Is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat DATING someone? The actor's answer will shock you

Paras Kalnawat opens on his current relationship status. The actor is seen in Colors' show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 14:13
SURPRISING! Is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat DATING someone? The actor's answer will shock you

MUMBAI: Dashing actor Paras Kalnawat is all over the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama show Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi.

The actor had become a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show and fans simply loved him. 

Paras' exit came as a huge surprise for the viewers as everything happened very suddenly.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

The actor's exit called for lots of controversies. 

But leaving all that behind, the actor has started his new journey in Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The actor is showcasing his terrific dancing skills and fans are loving him for setting the dance floor on fire.  

Paras enjoys a huge fan following on social media. 

The actor has a whopping more than 1 million followers on his Instagram account. 

Paras definitely knows how to keep his fans update about all his latest whereabouts. 

Also, the actor never forgets to interact with his fans from time to time by conducting fun question and answer sessions on social media. 

Paras took out some time from his dancing schedule for Jhalak and answered some amazing questions of his fans. 

While Paras' love life has always been the talk of the time, a fan asked him about his current relationship status. 

Paras went on to reveal that he is very much single and he is glad that he is not dating anyone right now. 

The actor was previously dating Uorfi Javed but the duo broke up after being with her for some years. 

Before entering Jhalak, Paras was also linked to one of his co-contestant Nia Sharma.

There were strong rumours that Paras and Nia are very much in love and the duo will be making it official on the show. 

Later, Nia went on to clarify that she is single and not dating Paras. 

The rumours faded with time and now, fans are just loving how Nia and Paras are competing in the show and giving their best performances.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

Paras Kalnawat Uorfi Javed Star Plus Colors Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Rajan Shahi Anupamaa Nia Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 14:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Latest Update! SC stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in connection with Sonali Phogat’ death case
MUMBAI: Goa's Curlies restaurant has been in the news after the death of Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat. The Supreme...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Oh No! Virat thinks Jagtap is Savi’s father
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has recently gone through a leap and is becoming more...
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’: Rubina Dilaik misses the chance to bag ‘Ticket To Finale’; here’s why
MUMBAI:This weekend, COLORS’ Khatron Ke Khiladi ups the entertainment ante by introducing ‘Ticket to Finale’ keeping...
Actor Chaitannya Choudhry’s is all set for OTT debut with webseries “Hush Hush" opposite Soha Ali Khan!
MUMBAI:Actor Chaitannya Choudhry who has done some great substantial work in the industry will be next seen in an...
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has made a strong start at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has earned...
EXCLUSIVE! Pratik Jaiswal bags Endemol Shine's web show Dhanbad
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.  A lot of web shows are being...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video