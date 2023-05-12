Surprising! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan questions about Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film Jawan; Read on to know more!

Amitabh Bachchan had asked a thought-provoking question for the audience. He questioned a competitor in Atlee's popular pan-Indian action thriller Jawan, which starred Amitabh's longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan and debuted in theaters earlier this year.
Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: On a recent episode of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan asked a thought-provoking question for the audience. He questioned a competitor in Atlee's popular pan-Indian action thriller Jawan, which starred Amitabh's longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan and debuted in theaters earlier this year.

Amitabh posed the second question of the game show, asking the participant for ₹2,000. She had only forty-five seconds to respond to the question. Amitabh asked, “What is the relation between the two characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Vikram Rathore, and Azad, in the film Jawan?” 

The options available were - 

A. Brothers

B. Grandfather-grandson

C. Father-son

D. Uncle-nephew.

The studio audience cheered as the contestant quickly selected C. Father-son as the correct answer. Despite his customary tendency to share knowledge about the movie or the solution, Amitabh stopped doing so this time, maybe due to the fast-paced nature of the first round of questions.

It's interesting to note that Amitabh has previously portrayed Shah Rukh's father in the 2001 hit family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar. They have also been together on screen in two other films: the love drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) directed by Karan and the romantic musical Mohabbatein (2000) by Aditya Chopra. Recently, the two megastars teamed together for a popular masala brand's marketing campaign.

Most interestingly, Shah Rukh is the only actor who has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati in Hindi, apart from Amitabh. In 2007, he took over as host for Season 3, following Amitabh, till the latter returned for the next season. Since making his television debut in 2000, he has continued to host the quiz show that airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

Credit- Hindustan Times

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 11:50

