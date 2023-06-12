Surprising! Rubina Dilaik opens up about losing several brand collaborations due to pregnancy; Says ‘So many brands pulled out after…’

For those who don't know, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins. The diva has been very open about her pregnancy experience thus far, and recently revealed how she lost several collaborative endeavors just because of her pregnancy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 13:19
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the cutest mothers-to-be on television. The diva is almost done with her current period of life, having delighted huge crowds with her flawless performances. For those who don't know, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins. The diva has been very open about her pregnancy experience thus far, and recently revealed how she lost several collaborative endeavors just because of her pregnancy.

(Also read: Mommy-to-be Rubina Dilaik exudes maternity glow as she enjoys her babymoon)

The gifted comedian and fellow mother Bharti Singh talked to Rubina Dilaik on the most recent episode of her talk show, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show. In the course of talking about a variety of subjects, including motherhood and pregnancy, Rubina disclosed how pregnant women are neglected in the workplace. The actress gave an example of this when she disclosed that several brands pulled out of projects involving her after finding out that she was pregnant.

According to her, “Initially when people started commenting that I am pregnant, I couldn’t react because till 3 months I couldn’t react. After 3 months, I got a bit comfortable and you feel like getting back to work. You also start to show. So many brands pulled out after learning about my pregnancy. Half of the brands don’t want to collaborate with you.”

During the same conversation, Rubina Dilaik spoke about how Abhinav Shukla, her husband, had been there for her during her pregnancy. Rubina couldn't help but compliment her better half for everything from being more conscious of her comfort to adjusting to her mood swings and even staying awake night after night.

She stated, “We have been together for 9 years, 4 years together and 5 years of marriage. I have been the one to apologise to Abhinav after every fight. But in these 9 months, he will keep apologising at the drop of the hat. Even if he is not at fault, he will say sorry. I am like woah!”

In November 28, 2023, Rubina Dilaik hosted the debut episode of Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, a chat show that showcased her determination to stay busy and productive throughout the final stages of her pregnancy. Furthermore, Rubina stunned everyone by revealing that she was expecting twins, which made this particular episode extra memorable.

Abhinav Shukla, the husband of Rubina Dilaik, previously talked candidly about starting a new chapter in his life and becoming a father in an interview. The actor said he was ready for the shift in his life on a mental level and that he was looking forward to having restless nights.

His words quoted, “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life."

(Also read: Wow! Rubina Dilaik opens up on Abhinav Shukla's excitement as dad-to-be and babymoon adventures)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Rubina Dilaik Bigg Boss OTT Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya Jasmin Bhasin Rakhi Sawant Bollywood TV news Digital News Salman Khan Choti Bahu Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show Bharti Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 13:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Masterplan! DJ plans to break Yuvika’s support system
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! Dhawal’s feelings and emotions should be in control: Rohit Chandel on his character in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one show which has impressed the masses with its upbeat drama and the high voltage twists and...
Jhanak: Oh No! Anirudh gets forced to marry Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens trolls actor Sunny Deol in this new video
MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol is indeed of one of the popular names in movies and the actor recently tasted grand success...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Everyone stunned after Pushpa asked Ashwin not to call her mummy
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv accepts Meenakshi’s marriage proposal, Tara shocked to hear this
MUMBAI:  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Sunny
Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens trolls actor Sunny Deol in this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Chandel
Exclusive! Dhawal’s feelings and emotions should be in control: Rohit Chandel on his character in Pandya Store
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Check out the nominated contestants for this week one of them to get eliminated during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Shrenu
Wow! Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her fun Sangeet prep ahead of her wedding to fiance Akshay Mahtre, check it out
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Must Read: Reasons that makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stand out and top the BARC charts week by week?
Ankita Lokhande
Heartfelt! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional recalling Sushant Singh Rajput’s hard work and dedication; Says ‘Things happen for good…’
Pashmina
Exclusive: Cast of Pashmina wrap their shoot in Kashmir due to extreme weather conditions; to resume shooting in Mumbai!