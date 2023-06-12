Surprising! Rubina Dilaik opens up about losing several brand collaborations due to pregnancy; Says ‘So many brands pulled out after…’

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the cutest mothers-to-be on television. The diva is almost done with her current period of life, having delighted huge crowds with her flawless performances. For those who don't know, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins. The diva has been very open about her pregnancy experience thus far, and recently revealed how she lost several collaborative endeavors just because of her pregnancy.

The gifted comedian and fellow mother Bharti Singh talked to Rubina Dilaik on the most recent episode of her talk show, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show. In the course of talking about a variety of subjects, including motherhood and pregnancy, Rubina disclosed how pregnant women are neglected in the workplace. The actress gave an example of this when she disclosed that several brands pulled out of projects involving her after finding out that she was pregnant.

According to her, “Initially when people started commenting that I am pregnant, I couldn’t react because till 3 months I couldn’t react. After 3 months, I got a bit comfortable and you feel like getting back to work. You also start to show. So many brands pulled out after learning about my pregnancy. Half of the brands don’t want to collaborate with you.”

During the same conversation, Rubina Dilaik spoke about how Abhinav Shukla, her husband, had been there for her during her pregnancy. Rubina couldn't help but compliment her better half for everything from being more conscious of her comfort to adjusting to her mood swings and even staying awake night after night.

She stated, “We have been together for 9 years, 4 years together and 5 years of marriage. I have been the one to apologise to Abhinav after every fight. But in these 9 months, he will keep apologising at the drop of the hat. Even if he is not at fault, he will say sorry. I am like woah!”

In November 28, 2023, Rubina Dilaik hosted the debut episode of Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, a chat show that showcased her determination to stay busy and productive throughout the final stages of her pregnancy. Furthermore, Rubina stunned everyone by revealing that she was expecting twins, which made this particular episode extra memorable.

Abhinav Shukla, the husband of Rubina Dilaik, previously talked candidly about starting a new chapter in his life and becoming a father in an interview. The actor said he was ready for the shift in his life on a mental level and that he was looking forward to having restless nights.

His words quoted, “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life."

