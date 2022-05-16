SURPRISING! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna were a part of THIS hit show before Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are currently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actors are ruling several hearts with their performances as Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa in the hit drama series.

While Rupali is playing the titular role in the show ever since the beginning, Gaurav made an entry in the show last year as Anupama's college friend and her one-sided lover.

The handsome hunk is hailed for his performance in the show and also his on-screen chemistry with Rupali has become a huge hit. Fans refer to them as MaAn.

The current plot of the show is witnessing Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding celebrations.

The duo is all set to tie the knot soon and fans can't wait to see their favourite jodi uniting forever in the show.

While this jodi has managed to create wonders, there is an interesting fact about them that not many are aware of.

Rupali and Gaurav have worked in numerous shows in the past several years of their career.

However, there was a time when Rupali and Gaurav were a part of the same show. Yes, you heard it right!

Rupali and Gaurav have starred in Star Plus' popular drama series Bhabhi.

Well, the duo did not share the screen space but had pivotal roles to play in this drama series.

Rupali played the character of Roshni Prem Khanna in the show while Gaurav had a short stint and portrayed the role of Bhuvan Sareen.

Bhabhi had a successful run of 6 years on the small screens from the year 2002 to 2008.

