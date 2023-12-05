SURPRISING! This is what Rupali Ganguly was up to when she was offered Star Plus' show Anupamaa

Before Anupamaa, Rupali had several hit shows to her credit like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby, Parvarrish, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai and many more.
MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly is one such actress that doesn't need any introduction.

The stunning diva has become a household name for her character Anupamaa in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

Rupali has brilliantly nailed her character and the viewers are simply in love with her performance.

Viewers have seen a completely new avatar of Rupali in Anupamaa and her transformation over the period of time is just terrific.

While Rupali had a successful career for years, the actress revealed a surprising fact that is quite a shocker for everyone.

In one of her media interactions, Rupali revealed what she was up to before she was offered Anupamaa.

Rupali revealed that she was on a complete maternity break before Anupamaa happened to her. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress went on to say that she was out of work for a very long period of time after she went on a maternity break.

Well, Anupamaa was offered to her during her maternity break and the rest is history.

Rupali is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry and she truly deserves every bit of it.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

