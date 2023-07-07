Sweet! Newly married Sreejita De and hubby Michael Blohm-Pape return to Mumbai after their church wedding in Germany, see pics

The couple are now back in Mumbai after their dreamy church wedding in Hamburg, Germany. Sreejita opted for a long beige coat and Michael looked cool in a black shirt and denim pants. They looked very much in love.
MUMBAI :We all know that popular TV actress Sreejita De has been dating Michael Blohm-Pape for a very long time. The duo had made their relationship official quite some time ago. Also, Michael's dreamy wedding proposal to his ladylove was everything that a girl wants. The gorgeous couple finally walked the aisle on 2nd July 2023 in Hamburg, Germany and shared stunning pictures of the church wedding that will leave you in awe.

Congratulations! Sreejita De gets married to longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape

Check out their glimpse here;

One fan wrote, “Congratulations Shree”, another one wrote, “Wishing them both a very happy married life”, one commented, “Congratulations both of you”Another one wrote, “God bless them with happy togetherness for years ahead”

The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant has now shared another set of dreamy pictures on her Instagram page and captioned it, “In your arms, I found my forever.” Sreejita looks the happiest and beautiful in a pink satin gown while her man is seen in a grey suit.

Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sreejita De talks about bonding with Archana and reveals who she would target in the house  

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 17:54

