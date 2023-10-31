Sweet! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Himanshi Parashar celebrates her birthday on sets of her show, check it out



MUMBAI: Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar, made her Hindi TV show debut with 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'. She has worked in Punjabi shows such as 'Maawan Thandiya Chawan', and also featured in music videos like 'Dil Le Gya', and many more. The actress looks pretty and seems to be enjoying her time on the sets of 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' playing Sahiba.

Himanshi, who celebrated her birthday recently, has reshared a post by actress Gouri Tonnk from the sets of their show Teri Meri Doriyaann, where the latter plays the role of Manveer. In the video we can see Himanshi cutting her birthday cake on sets while the cast and crew members are cheering and singing “Happy Birthday” for her.

Himanshi is winning the hearts of viewers with her emotional characterization of Sahiba. She has a massive fan following on social media and her fan following has doubled ever since she started playing the docile yet brave and loving role of Sahiba in Teri Meri Doriyaann.

