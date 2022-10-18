Swoon-Worthy! To Be Young And in Love; Banni and Yuvan set the perfect example

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Pandya Store. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts.

The audience loves the innocence of the young couple that Banni aka Ulka Gupta and Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra make. Now, recently, Pravisht shared a post with Ulka where they seem to be engaged in celebrating Karwa Chauth.

Check it out!

The couple looked beautiful together and Pravisht captioned it as, “Dekho Chand Aaya

Chand Nazar Aaya ”

Meanwhile on Banni Chow Home Delivery, Yuvan was manipulated into sacrificing Banni but Manini will soon be exposed after she tries to kill Yuvan. Banni will come to Yuvan’s rescue and Manini will be getting arrested.

What do you think of Banni and Yuvan?

