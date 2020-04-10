News

Taarak Mehta fame Sonalika Joshi's building sealed

10 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: The rising number of COVID-19 cases has become a matter of serious concern. The latest we hear is that Sonalika Joshi’s building  in Kandivli (East), has been sealed. Sonalika essays the role of Madhvi Bhide in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This has happened after one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The actress confirmed the same and said that the building has been sealed since March 27.

Aanother actor from the same show Tanmay Vekaria (Baagha), who also stays in Kandivli, is finding himself in a similar predicament as 3 people in his building (Raj Arcade) have tested positive for Coronavirus.

