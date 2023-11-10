Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta feels grateful as she got saved from the life threatening situation in Israel; says ‘My tickets were booked but had to postpone…’

Munmun Dutta took to Instagram to share how she was all set to fly to Isreal and is grateful that she is saved. Munmun Dutta took to social media to share a long post…
Munmun

MUMBAI: The world needs peace.

The war between Israel and Palestine has been doing on from a long time now. Recently, a war broke down between Ireal and Hamas on October 7 and in just a couple of days, there have been deaths in thousands of numbers.

Also Read:CONTROVERSY: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta CLARIFIES that she was NOT ARRESTED!

The Palestine militant group controlling the Gaza strip launched an attack and shocked Israel. Many Indians are stuck. Only recently, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was reportedly stuck in Israel where she had gone for the 39th Haifa International Film Festival and she was brought back safely to India. TV actress Madhura Naik lost her sister and brother-in-law in the attacks.

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta took to Instagram to share how she was all set to fly to Isreal and is grateful that she is saved. Munmun Dutta took to social media to share a long post which mentioned:

I am shuddering about the fact that I was supposed to be in ISRAEL right NOW. My tickets were booked but had to postpone it for next week as my night shift suddenly extended as there were a few extra scenes added. As much as I felt sad then, I am absolutely convinced now that there was a higher power in play that saved me from what could have potentially killed me. I don’t know what and how to express my gratitude. This reiterates the fact that there’s God and Jo bhi hota hai ache ke liye hota hai I hope Israel finds peace, the world finds peace.

Also Read: TMKOC's Munmun Dutta would love to become THIS if she was not an actress

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite celebrities, Bollywood and OTT news.

