Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta, aka Sonu, reveals her current endeavors after exiting acting

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a much-cherished television program. It is the television program with the longest runtime. Sonu was portrayed by Jheel Mehta from the beginning of the show. To focus on her academics, she departed the show in 2012, and Nidhi Bhanushali took her place.

However, later on, Palak Sidhwani took Nidhi's place on the show after she departed as well. Jheel has been making headlines for a while now. She had just told her lover Aditya that she was engaged. Images and videos from their fantastic proposal had been exchanged. Recently, Jheel also posted images from her roka ceremony.

Jheel is well-known for her vlogs in which she frequently shares personal details about her life. Jheel had given up acting to focus on her education. She also disclosed that she works as a makeup artist. She recently applied makeup on her own for the roka ritual.

However, apart from this, Jheel is a part of another business. She revealed she has a business of her own. In her vlogs, she revealed, "I have a business called Safe Student Housing. It is a student accommodation. For people, who come to study in Mumbai from outside, we provide accommodation for them."

Jheel has done her graduation in BBA and her specialisation is in finance. Jheel also spoke about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in her vlogs. She clarified that she was not removed because of her height.

She said, "Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. No no no. One, I was not fired from the show and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it."

Dilip Joshi, Monaz Mevawalla, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Nitish Bhaluni, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Kush Shah, Amit Bhatt, and others are also featured in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

