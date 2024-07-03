Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta, aka Sonu, reveals her current endeavors after exiting acting

Palak Sidhwani took Nidhi's place on the show after she departed as well. Jheel has been making headlines for a while now. She had just told her lover Aditya that she was engaged. Images and videos from their fantastic proposal had been exchanged. Recently, Jheel also posted images from her roka ceremony.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 15:52
Jheel Mehta,

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a much-cherished television program. It is the television program with the longest runtime. Sonu was portrayed by Jheel Mehta from the beginning of the show. To focus on her academics, she departed the show in 2012, and Nidhi Bhanushali took her place.

(Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani shares a special DANCE VIDEO on the occasion of Women’s Day!

However, later on, Palak Sidhwani took Nidhi's place on the show after she departed as well. Jheel has been making headlines for a while now. She had just told her lover Aditya that she was engaged. Images and videos from their fantastic proposal had been exchanged. Recently, Jheel also posted images from her roka ceremony.

Jheel is well-known for her vlogs in which she frequently shares personal details about her life. Jheel had given up acting to focus on her education. She also disclosed that she works as a makeup artist. She recently applied makeup on her own for the roka ritual.

However, apart from this, Jheel is a part of another business. She revealed she has a business of her own. In her vlogs, she revealed, "I have a business called Safe Student Housing. It is a student accommodation. For people, who come to study in Mumbai from outside, we provide accommodation for them."

Jheel has done her graduation in BBA and her specialisation is in finance. Jheel also spoke about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in her vlogs. She clarified that she was not removed because of her height.

She said, "Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. No no no. One, I was not fired from the show and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it."

Dilip Joshi, Monaz Mevawalla, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Nitish Bhaluni, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Kush Shah, Amit Bhatt, and others are also featured in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

(Also read: Palak Sindhwani does THIS when she is not shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood life
 

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Jheel Mehta Dilip Joshi Monaz Mevawalla Mandar Chandwadkar Shyam Pathak Nitish Bhaluni Ambika Ranjankar Munmun Dutta Sonalika Joshi Kush Shah Amit Bhatt TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 15:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
MUMBAI :Recently Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted their youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika...
Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Zubaan Kesri ads look far more interesting than this entire film
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn has given many movies and while some were loved in the past, it seems this time things are not...
Chamkila: Check out the exciting journey of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra from the sets along with an upcoming surprise
MUMBAI : Imtiaz Ali has made and offered some truly wonderful films that have transported us to different worlds over...
Surbhi Chandna wedding: Netizens are in love with the actress’ BRIDAL LOOK; say ‘looks whimsical and beautiful...’
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna got married to her boyfriend and businessman Karan Sharma in a grand ceremony. She tied the knot...
Kajal Aggarwal’s reaction after fan touches her inappropriately, goes viral; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI :Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most well known actresses of Indian cinema. With films like Singham, Special 26,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein star Shagun Sharma opens up on completing 300 episodes, Challenges, and Fan Support
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein has aired for a long time. The iconic show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sparked the spin-off, which...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna wedding: Netizens are in love with the actress’ BRIDAL LOOK; say ‘looks whimsical and beautiful...’
Shagun Sharma
Yeh Hai Chahatein star Shagun Sharma opens up on completing 300 episodes, Challenges, and Fan Support
Sayli Salunkhe
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sayli Salunkhe pulls a PRANK on Mohit Malik and it is the FUNNIEST THING on the internet today!
Surbhi Tiwari
TV Actress Surbhi Tiwari falls victim to cyber fraud during hotel booking in Ayodhya, Lost Rs 5,000
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna’s Wedding Ensemble: A Bindani by Jigar and Nikita Masterpiece
Naman Shaw
Mangal Lakshmi: Naman Shaw reveals his WEIRDEST habits! - EXCLUSIVE