Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta opens up about THIS reason behind exiting TMKOC

MUMBAI : Several actors have found success in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most-watched sitcoms in India. Jheel Mehta, who rose to fame after playing Sonu on TMKOC, was one of them. It was a surprise to many when she left the show back then.

Jheel's height was allegedly the reason she was fired from the show. However, Jheel recently admitted in her vlog that she had left the show because of her exams. The young actress said, "I left Taarak Mehta because I was in 10th standard and as you know, we have these board exams. I needed to prepare for them and which is why I decided to leave the show".

In response to rumors that she was fired because of her height, Jheel stated, "The number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. One, I was not fired from the show and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies. I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it".

The actress recently made headlines when she announced her engagement to her longtime partner. On social media, she posted a picture of her ideal proposal, looking gorgeous in a pink dress and visibly emotional as she relished in the moment. She was later spotted grooving with her partner before he proposed. She shared the footage on her blog, "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya (I met someone and lost my heart)".

Credit- Filmibeat