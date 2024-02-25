Dilip Joshi: Inspiring! From backstage artist to a television superstar

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi's journey in the entertainment industry is nothing short of inspiring. Despite starting his career with a blockbuster debut alongside Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', Dilip struggled to find consistent work in Bollywood. He made small appearances in several hit films but was unemployed for a year, leading him to work as a backstage artist.

During this challenging period, Dilip remained determined to pursue his passion for acting. He continued to work in theatre, even if it meant taking on backstage roles for a meagre Rs 50 per performance. His perseverance paid off when he landed a role in the television industry, which ultimately changed the course of his career.

Also Read: Interesting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is on a break, read on to know what he is up to

In 2007, Dilip faced financial difficulties as his TV show ended, and his theatre play came to a close. However, his fortunes turned when he was offered the role of Jethalal in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. This opportunity proved to be a turning point in Dilip's career, making him a household name and establishing him as one of the most beloved actors on Indian television.

Reflecting on his journey, Dilip Joshi expressed gratitude for the opportunities that came his way. Despite facing challenges and rejecting offers that didn't align with his values, he remained focused on doing meaningful work that resonated with audiences.

Today, Dilip Joshi is one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry, charging Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. His net worth stands at an impressive Rs 42 crore, a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent.

Also Read:What! Dilip Joshi was offered THIS iconic role before Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA



