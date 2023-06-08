Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kya Baat Hai! Nearly 15-25 actors auditioned for Dayaben’s role; Disha Vakani in touch with Asit Modi

MUMBAI: Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all the actors have become a household name now. The show has made a comeback in the BARC top 10 and has stayed in the list since the last 3 weeks. The audience has always loved all the episodes of the show and the best part of this show is that it’s a family show and has no age bar which means that a person of any age will enjoy the show.

Now, Project Head Sohil Ramani has confirmed that many artists have already auctioned for the role of Dayaben. He said, “Replacing Dayaben's character is a very tough job because she's an iconic character. People have been waiting with bated breaths to see Dayaben in the show for the past 7 years. We still want Disha Vakani to play this role and are in touch with her. She is in touch with Asit (Modi) sir too. Right now, Disha ji is enjoying her personal life with her 2 children but this character is very close to her heart as well.”

Sohil further added, “Over the past one and a half years, we auditioned a few artists for this character and there are a few who have even come closer to Disha Vakani. However, our first preference is still Disha ji. It may be noted that Asit ji has waited for this character for the past so many years because they share a close relationship, varna koi producer kisi iconic character ka wait nahi karega (No producer will wait for so long, especially for such a character). We've auditioned some really great actors from the Gujarati film industry. We have to see all the aspects of whether she's compatible with Jethalal, she should fit well as Tapu's mother. We've auditioned nearly 15-25 artists and 2-3 out of them were really great.”

Ramani further said, “We've even shortlisted a few artists and we've even announced in the episode. We are waiting for the right time to introduce the character. So, we will get such a character that is high on energy because our ladies (from Gokuldham) are also missing Dayaben during their meetings. Due to the absence of this character, fewer stories are being created around the 'mahila mandal.' It's a restriction for us too. Once we get the character back, we'll also start creating full-fledged stories. Along with the audience, we are also eager to get Dayaben back. We might get to see Dayaben either by the end of this year or at the start of the next year.”

Sohil concluded, “This character is such that we have to be 100 percent sure. We can't afford to make even the slightest mistake because people share their opinion immediately on social media”

