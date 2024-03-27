Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi ECSTATIC as show completes 4000 episodes; donates food for kids (Details Inside) - EXCLUSIVE

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on television. The show airs on SonySAB and while every character of the show is extremely famous, producer of Neela Telefilms who helms the daily episodic serial Asit Modi has done a phenomenal job by making a show which has won the hearts of the nation.

Today, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest running shows on television. (Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi, wins sexual harassment case against Asit Modi)

The show has had many actors in a long association in the likes of Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal Gada and while there are new faces joining the cast of the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah only seems to be extending its legacy.

The show has completed 4000 episodes recently and on this occasion, Mr. Modi associated with an NGO to donate food for 4000 children. Sachin Shroff, who is also a part of the show and plays the titular role also spoke about the sartorial comedy completing 4000 episodes.

Asit Modi said, “We are glad to make this achievement and I hope we have a long way to go. This show is famous among the kids so we thought of a kind gesture towards them. Since we completed 4000 episodes, we have donated food for 4000 children.”

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sachin shared, “I am really glad to be a part of a project which has been running successfully and also believes in doing something for the unprivileged. I wish we go upto a lot more episodes and only request love from the audience. “

Now isn’t that sweet? (Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi, wins sexual harassment case against Asit Modi)

TellyChakkar wishes the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah heartiest congratulations!

