Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi, wins sexual harassment case against Asit Modi

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who essayed the role of Roshan Sodhi in the show quit the show after working in it for nearly 15 years. She accused the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual and mental harassment.
Jennifer

MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved comedy shows of our time. The story, performances and dialogues have touched millions of hearts and even today is remembered of the memorable characters like Dayaben, Roshan, etc. 

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who essayed the role of Roshan Sodhi in the show quit the show after working in it for nearly 15 years. She accused the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual and mental harassment. Jennifer had also filed an FIR against Asit, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj last year. After a long on-going battle, it looks like the court has finally given its verdict.

Jennifer has finally won the case and Asit has been ordered to pay a total of RS 25 Lakhs which includes sexual harassment charges as well as her unpaid dues. Along with Asit, Jennifer had alleged that project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj behaved badly with her.

Asit has been found guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013.

Sohail and Jatin have not been included in the verdict.

