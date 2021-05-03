Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi has expressed THIS on actress Disha Vakani’s return to the show, READ

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s return has been one of the much-spoken topic related to the show, to date. The fans of Dayaben are eagerly waiting for her return on her show.

Television actress Disha Vakani, who essays the character of Dayaben in the sitcom, has been out of action for a few years now. Vakani did not make an appearance on the show after her maternity break. Since then, fans are waiting for her comeback.

As TMKOC continues to air on national television, producer Asit Modi opens up about Dayaben’s return on the show.

In a recent conversation, when producer Asit Modi was questioned about Dayaben, he reacted and said he feels he should become Dayaben. The TMKOC producer said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now.”.

Asit Modi mentioned that the makers are waiting for Disha Vakani’s comeback, but said that if the actress expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Dayaben. The producer said, “We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya.”.

The TV producer added, “But, right now I don't feel Daya's return or Popatlal's wedding is important. In the pandemic, there are more serious issues and I feel all those matters can wait.”.

Asit Modi spoke about the important and serious issues at hand. Talking on the same, he said, “We have to think of safety protocols and continue shooting so that livelihoods are not affected. Also, the bio-bubble format is quite effective and if we get permission for it, I would like to work in that format.".

Meanwhile, as the base of many TV shows has been shifted, producer Asit Modi was questioned about shifting base too. Speaking on the matter, the producer said that they have a bank of episodes and have hence not relocated to another city.

He further mentioned that are now planning to shift TMKOC’s base and will finalise it soon.

