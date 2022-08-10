Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Palak Sindhwani and Munmun Dutta have shared some bts moments from the show and we can see that they have had a night shift for many days now.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered the same love and affection on them. 2022 has been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audiences for the longest time now and the viewers are hooked to the show and hilarious plots that the makers come up with.

However, we are of the understanding that our readers also like to know what goes on Behind the Scenes on the show and little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, now we have a BTS post from the show.

Palak Sindhwani and Munmun Dutta have shared some bts moments from the show and we can see that they have had a night shift for many days now.

We know that Shooting at a particular time for the required background of the scene is very essential and at times the actors have to work late hours for the same.

Check out!

Now here, we see that the actresses are playing their part without complaints!

It is so nice to see the dedication of our favorite TV stars to do justice to the parts they play!

Don’t you agree?

Meanwhile on the show, we saw that the track was following Bhide landing in trouble with his mama due to some misunderstanding and Popatlal too had a big role to play here. However, the misunderstanding was cleared soon and all is well between Bhide and Popatlal again.

Further, we can see a storm making its way in Jethalal’s life due to a scheme prepared by Bagha and Natu Kaka. What happens now?

