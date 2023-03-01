Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani shares a SPECIAL message for These co-stars

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu made a special story with Goli and Goggi aka Kush Shah and Samay Shah and thanked them for making her laugh!
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered the same love and affection on them. 2022 has been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audiences for the longest time now and the viewers are hooked to the show and hilarious plots that the makers come up with.

However, we are of the understanding that our readers also like to know what goes on Behind the Scenes on the show and little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, now we have a BTS post from the show.

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu made a special story with Goli and Goggi aka Kush Shah and Samay Shah and thanked them for making her laugh!

We know that the three are best of friends on-screen and seeing them so close off-screen too is heartwarming!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars get along so well. In any case, seeing the set around, we think that the cast is shooting for the New Year part episode and we’ll soon get to see some Dhamaal on-screen!

Meanwhile on the show, we saw that the track was following Bhide landing in trouble with his mama due to some misunderstanding and Popatlal too had a big role to play here. However, the misunderstanding was cleared soon and all is well between Bhide and Popatlal again.

Further, we can see a storm making its way in Jethalal’s life due to a scheme prepared by Bagha and Natu Kaka. What happens now?

