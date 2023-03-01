Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : The netizens left disheartened as the director Malav Rajda leaves the show; here is what they had to say

MUMBAI :For 14 years, viewers have enjoyed watching "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," the most watched program on television. People of all ages enjoy this show because of the clean humor. Even now, the public waits for the return of several of the show's well-known characters whose performers have changed over the past 14 years. However, the person who oversaw the entire production has now departed. On December 15th, the program's director Malav Rajda directed the programme for the final time.

Malav Rajda, the director of the television programme "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," reportedly left the show because of disagreements with the production company, according to an entertainment website. Malav, however, refuted this when asked about it. He said, “If you do a good job, there will inevitably be creative disagreements among the team, but they are always for the benefit of the show. I had no involvement with the production company. All I can say is thank you to the show and Asit Bhai.”

Even though a few actors have left the show, it is doing quite great when it comes to the ratings. But the fans are left quite disappointed post the news of Malav Rajda leaving the show. They feel that many actors have already departed from the show, and now the person who is responsible for creating that magic on screen has also left.

The netizens have expressed disappointment regarding the same. Here is what they had to say:

Ritu Mishra: The show has been making people laugh for more than a decade and the one who was making every character create magic has moved on from the show. I wish the show does not lose its magic and continues to make us laugh.

Pakhi Sahay: I have been watching the show for a very long time and have grown attached to every character. Now when I came to know about Malav Rajda leaving, it was quite disheartening as he was the one who made all the characters the way they are today. The actors are to be given credit too but the director has a major role in creating a show the way it is.

Seema Fatima: I feel really bad that Malav Rajda will no longer be directing the show. He has been doing a fabulous job as the show’s director and doing complete justice to what the writers write. The actors must also have grown accustomed to his ways and the comfort I feel is something important. I hope the show continues to make us laugh.

Nehal Jain: The show has been a stress buster and the director has been the one who made the actors the way they are today after 14 years of building and breaking. There have been actors who have left and that was sad enough but now the director leaving is really disheartening.

