Take a look at our telly fames' HILARIOUS versions of the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Trend

MUMBAI: It looks like apart from the entire world, even some celebs are currently in a party mood or we should say ‘pawri’ mood. For quite some time now, social media is ablaze with the ‘Humari pawri ho rahi hai’ trend. This soon became content for all the memers as they were sharing some hilarious versions of this trend.

With the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend taking the social media by storm, Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more took part in this trend and their versions will leave you in splits.

Pavitra shared a video on her Instagram stories along with Eijaz where they are seen in the car while Pavitra enacts like the girl while the latter’s reaction is simply funny.

We even see Devoleena doing the same with her little peach who is also giving background music. She shared a video on her Instagram and it is simply too cute for words.

On the other hand, the stars of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Crash star Zain also get into the trend as they all were also seen in the car. Zain shared the video on his page and backed it with, “Here is the #pawrihoraihai that needs to go viral”.

For the unversed, the girl who wrapped everyone in her party mood is a 19-year old teenage influencer - Dananeerr Mobeen. After her video went viral, music composer Yashraj Mukhate made this into a song. Dananeerr made another spoof video using his composed music.

Sharing it on her Instagram, she wrote, “Pawri tou abb shuru hougee! Can you guess what’s coming soon? #pawrihoraihai Working on something exciting for you and your friends to enjoy on your next ‘pawri’ BIG SHOUTOUT TO @yashrajmukhate for this banger!!!”.

