News

Talented actor Rohan Birla to enter the show RadhaKrishn as Sudama

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 01:21 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’ popular show 'RadhaKrishn', the epic tale of Radha and Krishn's life and their love story. The show portrays and explains the depth of their love which enables people to keep their spirit alive till this date. The current track of the show will focus on the friendship shared between Krishn and Sudama, how this epic story will teach us all a moral lesson. In this episode, Rohan Birla is all set to enter the show and be seen as Sudama.

Rohan has done few mythological shows in the past and is ecstatic on his new entry in RadhaKrishn.

Versatile actor Rohan further mentions “I have put in a lot of work to mold myself into this character. I think I have played variations of this character in the past. I really like my character. Also, I am a great devotee of Lord Krishn so it is very exciting for me to just get an opportunity to play such a great character like Sudama who is known as Lord Krishn’ best friend. The importance given to my character by the producer, director and the entire cast is also commendable and relieving.”

To know more about Rohan Birla’s character as Sudama..

Tags Star Bharat popular show RadhaKrishn Radha and Krishn's life Tale Love Story Sudama Rohan Birla mythological show versatile actor TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here