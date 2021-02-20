Tamil actor Indrakumar commits suicide

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry was shocked to hear about the demise of Sandeep Nahar a few days back. The actor reportedly ended his life after having shared a video on social media. Now, there is more shocking news. Tamil television actor Indrakumar has reportedly died by suicide on February 19 in Perambalur. According to the reports, the actor hung himself at a friend’s place.

He went to watch a movie with his friends on Wednesday. He then stayed alone at one of his friend’s place after having returned from the same. His friends went searching for him there and unfortunately found him dead. Post that, they informed the cops who have filed a case, and an investigation is underway as of now. No suicide note was found.

The cops have seized his mortal remains and sent them for postmortem. For the unversed, he was a Sri Lankan refugee and was a part of a Tamil serial. He leaves behind his wife and child. If media reports are to be believed, Indrakumar was facing struggles in finding better opportunities. He was reportedly frustrated about not getting chances to act in films. The actor was also said to have misunderstandings with his wife.

Credits: Pinkvilla