Tamil actress VJ Chitra found dead; this was her last Instagram post

MUMBAI: Tamil actress Chitra Kamaraj was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai. The news has spread shockwaves across the internet. She was shooting at EVP Film City last night. She returned to her hotel room around 2:30 AM, and within an hour or so, she apparently ended her life by hanging herself.

Also read Tina Philip celebrated her birthday on the sets of Aye Mere Humsafar

Chitra's fiance Hemanth, who was staying with her at the hotel, reportedly issued a statement with the Nazaethpettai police about her suicide. He claimed that Chitra went for a bath as soon as she returned to the room and when she didn't come out for long or respond to his knock at the door, he called the hotel staff to open the door with a duplicate key to only find her dead.

The actress had posted a gorgeous picture of herself just a few hours before ending her life with a 'lovestruck' emoji.

Have a look.

May her soul rest in peace.

Also read Will Garima and Susheela’s truth be revealed in front of Dharampal in Sony SAB’s Kaatelal & Sons ?

Credits: Times Now