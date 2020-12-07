Tannaz Irani tests covid positive

MUMBAI: The deadly coronavirus has infected lakhs of people across the world. Whether it is the common man or celebrities, everyone is struggling to escape the clutches of the pandemic.

Now, Tannaz Irani has tested positive for covid-19. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of herself and reveal that she has been detected positive. Tannaz wrote, 'Positive me tested Corona Positive today. I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone.'

The actress further expressed her gratitude towards her husband Bhakhtyar Irani for being her support system in such difficult times. 'Bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you,' wrote Tannaz.'

Bhakhtyar also shared the news on his Instagram handle, with a picture of his wife going through the COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, Tannaz is seen in the Zee TV show Apna Bhi Time Aayega, which went on air from October 20 (2020). She plays the role of Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat.

