Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia get candid about their low-key wedding reception

MUMBAI: Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia are now a married couple. They got hitched on February 16 in a simple court wedding. Later, the couple hosted a low-key reception dinner at a SoBo hotel for family and friends. While Tanvi looked resplendent in a red dress, Aditya was dashing in a black sherwani. The newlyweds were seen posing for fun pictures with friends and family members at the intimate celebration.

ALSO READ: Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia to get hitched on this date

Aditya said, “To be honest, I get intimidated by crowds and I am happy that we did not have a big wedding.” Tanvi added, “I was glad to have a small wedding and reception dinner with people who mattered the most. When I looked around, I realised that these were all people I knew and was close to. It was the perfect celebration for us.” Celebs attending the reception included Surveen Chawla, who is Tanvi's bhabhi, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Ishita Dutta, among others. It was a small yet intimate wedding with lots of cheer and best wishes for the couple.

Tanvi and Aditya met on the sets of a TV show, many years back. They started dating each other and have been in a relationship for seven years now.

On the work front, Tanvi was last seen in Bepannah Pyaar, while Aditya has acted in TV shows like Trideviyaan and Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Tani Thakkar ties the knot with boyfriend Aditya Kapadia; check out her customized saree pallu!

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA