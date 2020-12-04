Tanya Sharma roped in for Savdhaan India

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about popular actors being roped in Star Bharat's crime based episodic show Savdhaan India.

The show deals with real-life crimes stories of murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, fraud, robbery, forgery, rape, sexual assault and other crime.

The channel is currently airing stories based on crime against women which is titled ‘Meri Sangarsh, Meri Zubani’. We had reported about actors namely Gaurav Khanna, Bhumika Gurung, Maninee De Mishra, Krip Suri, Amit Mistry, Mihir Mishra, Pranav Misshra, Vineet Raina, Aalisha Panwar and others being roped in for different episodes of the show.

Now, the latest we hear is that actress Tanya Sharma, who is known for his stint in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Udann Sapnon Ki, has been roped in for the show.

We tried contacting Tanya but he remained unavailable for a comment.

This particular episode is produced by Nikhil Mirchandani under his banner Hoop Production House. The Casting is done by Anil Goyal and HOP is Ravi Jaiswal.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!