TC AWARDS! Sudhaa Chandran, Nakuul Mehta, and Ankit Gupta are the top three picks in this category; deets inside

This time, TellyChakkar is back with the TC Awards for the Best Onscreen Performers in current TV shows. These actors have made a space in the viewer's heart with their acting chops. Take a look at the who takes the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Sudhaa Chandran wins the gold medal

Sudhaa Chandran, who is currently seen in the popular show Naagin 6, has impressed the audience with her authentic and professional acting skills. The actress has been ruling the industry for more than 35 years. She started as a professional classical dancer and later joined the acting industry. She has just refined the art and gives major inspiration to budding artists.

2. Nakuul Mehta wins the silver medal

Nakuul Mehta is currently playing Ram in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Over the years, the actor has been a part of many shows, delivering intense to happy-go-lucky characters. Fans are fascinated by his charming looks, but he has definitely proved himself with his acting abilities. Moreover, fans love his performance, which never feels overdone or underdone.

3. Ankit Gupta wins the bronze medal

Ankit Gupta, who plays the role of Fateh in the popular show Udaariyan, has genuinely done justice to his character. The lad has left netizens spellbound with his performance over the years. Be it macho or boy-next-door characters, he has tried them all. Ankit has featured in many TV shows, web series, and films.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.