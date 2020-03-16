TC Awards! We award Preeta - Shrishti, Akshara - Aarohi and Simar - Reema for this category, Deet Inside

On-screen sisters' bonds are the most cherished and loved by audience. As fans find them most relatable and love their relationships on-screen.

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. On-screen sisters' bonds are the most cherished and loved by audience. As fans find them most relatable and love those relationships on-screen. This time in the Tc awards, we have the category of picture-perfect sisters on television. Let's see who wins this category!

Preeta - Shrishti  win the Gold medal!

Shraddha Arya, who plays the character of  Dr. Preeta Luthra on Kundali Bhagya, and her on-screen sister Anjum Fakih aka Srishti Luthra are the most adored sisters on-screen. They both are each other's strength in difficult times in the show, which sets major sibling goals for the fans! 

Akshara - Aarohi win the silver medal! 

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara Goenka Birla and Karishma Sawant aka Dr. Aarohi Goenka might have many disagreements on-screen but they both still share a great bond with each other. And totally suitable for the picture-perfect sisters category as they keep sharing their adorable chemistry off-screen and are ruling the hearts of the audience with their stellar acting chops!

Simar - Reema win the bronze medal!

Radhika Muthukumar aka Simar Oswal and Tanya Sharma aka Reema Oswal share a one of a kind bond with each other that is adored by fans. The duo keeps posting their adorable pictures on social media. They stand for each other and the Oswal family and the audience loves to see how they take care of their loved ones.

