TC Poll Results: #PreeRan of Kundali Bhagya vs #PranBir of Kumkum Bhagya , who do the audiences love more! Read Inside!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running success of a show and the reasons are pretty evident to the audiences. The show appeals to the masses who believe in opposites attract but also who are big believers in the mantle of fate and believe that if fats decide to ring two people together, they stay in each other's lives no matter come hail or storm. While the show is focusing on Prachi and Ranbir right now, and how they are going through their ups and downs.

Whereas, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of 'Kumkum Bhagya'. And is about fate as well where Karan and Preeta get married under unconventional circumstances,

But the love stories of both these couples, lovingly known as #PreeRan Aka Preeta and Karan of Kundali Bhagya and #PraNbir aka Prachi and Ranbir, have been through too many ups and downs but are loved alot.

And fans of these couples love them a lot and even compare them sometimes.

So, TellyChakkar took a poll from the audiences to know which couple do they love more.

And they have decided, that about 42 % PreeRan aka Preeta and Karan are more loved but with also a good reason, they have been on the screen together for almost 5 years. And Prachi and Ranbir who still stood strong at 31% are fairly new as a couple but also have a very strong fandom.

Both these couples have been ruling the screens for a while now.

