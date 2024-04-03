Tejassi Prakash has a special request for fans regarding Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

They are quite active on social media and they keep sharing pictures, videos and express their love for each other.

Recently, Tejasswi took to social media and expressed her love for Karan Kundrra as he is away from her and the two are in touch through video calls.

The actress shared a screenshot of their call and captioned it saying "When you are away but on the video call for 24/ 7 and can you guys request him to come here already?

Well, now that's a special and cute message for the fans as Tejasswi seems to be missing her special one and is smitten and madly in love with Karan.

There is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi are seen as an iconic couple and today they have a massive fan following and set major couple goals.

