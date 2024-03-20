Tejasswi Prakash goes the Eminem way; turns RAPPER! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6.

The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news. She found a lot of fame with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was praised for her personality and performance.

Naagin 6 was one of the longest-running seasons of the series. She has amassed a massive following and her brand has been able to transcend the lines between Hindi Film Industry and the TV industry. Well, since the show went off-air, Tejasswi had taken a well-deserved break and took a trip with Karan.

She recently was a part of a music video called Aidan Na Nach which crossed five million views.

Tejasswi for sure is extremely talented as she aces reality shows, music videos and fiction dramas.

Well, talking about Tejasswi’s personal life, she is a big foodie and her social media handle is proof of the same. But being an actress she has to make sure that she is perfectly in shape and looking all prim and proper.

Recently, Tejasswi turned rapper and tried a Slim Shady version of Eminem.

Take a look:

